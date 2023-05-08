Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: ECI issues advisory to political parties to get clearance for print ads

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE UPDATES

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: The opinion polls showed there is a direct fight between Congress and ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in the southern state. As the election campaign entered its last round, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters. Top guns of both- Congress and BJP gathered in Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP's campaigns in the state. On the other side, the Gandhi family members- Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra helmed the campaigns. BJP is prepping to retain its power, however, Congress is in action mode to wrest power from the saffron party. The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. The voting will be witnessed on May 10 and the result will be announced on May 13.