Monday, May 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: ECI issues advisory to political parties to get clearance for print ads
Live now

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: ECI issues advisory to political parties to get clearance for print ads

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: There is a tight-rope fight between BJP and Congress in the election in Karnataka. However, JDS may play a kingmaker's role like it did in the last election.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Bengaluru Updated on: May 08, 2023 9:07 IST
Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE UPDATES
Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE UPDATES

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: The opinion polls showed there is a direct fight between Congress and ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in the southern state. As the election campaign entered its last round, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters. Top guns of both- Congress and BJP gathered in Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP's campaigns in the state. On the other side, the Gandhi family members- Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra helmed the campaigns. BJP is prepping to retain its power, however, Congress is in action mode to wrest power from the saffron party. The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. The voting will be witnessed on May 10 and the result will be announced on May 13.

Live updates :Karnataka Assembly Election 2023

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 08, 2023 9:03 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    No uncertified advertisements during silence period: EC

    No party or candidate shall publish any advertisement in the print media on poll day and one day prior without clearance from the media certification and monitoring committee, the Election Commission said on Sunday in an advisory ahead of the May 10 voting in Karnataka. Campaign for the Karnataka assembly elections is set to end at 5 pm on Monday. In the advisory to political parties, the poll authority also emphasised on "clean and serious" campaign as electioneering reached feverish pitch in the southern state. It noted that advertisements of offending and misleading nature vitiate the entire election process.

  • May 08, 2023 9:02 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Surprised over PM Modi giving ‘religious’ slogans: Pawar

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar has said he is surprised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given “religious” slogans during election campaigning in Karnataka, which votes on May 10. When one takes up a religion or religious issue in an election, it creates a different type of environment and it is not a good thing, Pawar told a regional news channel. Speaking to reporters in Pandharpur temple town earlier on Sunday, the NCP chief claimed the Congress will come to power in Karnataka. “We take oath for democratic values and secularism at the time of contesting an election,” Pawar told a private news channel.

  • May 08, 2023 8:57 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    ECI issues advisory to political parties to get clearance for print advertisements

    ECI issued advisory to political parties to get clearance for print advertisements.

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Related Elections News

Latest News