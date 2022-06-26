Sunday, June 26, 2022
     
  ByPoll Results 2022 LIVE: Early trends show SAD (Amritsar) leader Simranjit Mann leading in Sangrur
ByPoll Results 2022 Live Counting Update for 3 Lok Sabha and 7 Assembly Seats, Key Contestants are BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav or Niruah from Azamgarh, Tripura CM Manik Saha from Bardowali, and AAP's Gurnail Singh from Sangrur. Counting begun at 8AM with Postal Ballots, and will be followed by EVMs.

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 New Delhi Updated on: June 26, 2022 9:41 IST
Image Source : PTI

Sangrur: People queue up at a polling station to cast their votes for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls

Bypoll results 2022: The bypoll results for three Lok Sabha seats and seven assembly seats will be announced today. The polling had taken place on June 23. Two of the Lok Sabha seats are in Uttar Pradesh (Azamgarh and Rampur), and the other is in Punjab (Sangrur). The seven assembly seats are spread across Tripura, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi. Counting began at 8 am today, amid tight security arrangements. At first, postal ballots were counted and then EVMs opened. In Rampur, the BJP fielded Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi, who recently joined the party. Asim Raja, handpicked by Azam Khan is the SP candidate. The Mayawati-led BSP is not contesting from Rampur. The Azamgarh seat saw a triangular contest among BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua', a Bhojpuri actor-singer, SP's Dharmendra Yadav and BSP's Shah Alam, also known as Guddu Jamali. In Sangrur, the bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from the Lok Sabha after he was elected as an MLA in the state assembly elections earlier this year. The AAP has fielded Gurmail Singh, the party's Sangrur district in-charge; the main opposition Congress former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, while the BJP candidate is former Barnala MLA Kewal Dhillon, who had joined the party on June 4.

Live updates :Bypoll Results 2022

  • Jun 26, 2022 9:35 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak leading from Rajinder Nagar by 2200 votes

    Aam Aadmi Party candidate Durgesh Pathak is leading from Delhi's Rajinder Nagar assembly seat by 2200 votes. Counting of votes polled during the Rajinder Nagar assembly bye-election in Delhi began on Sunday amid tight security arrangements.

    Input by reporter Shrutika

  • Jun 26, 2022 9:24 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Early trends show SAD (Amritsar) leader Simranjit Mann leading in Sangrur

    Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief and candidate Simranjit Singh Mann is leading from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, for which counting began on Sunday morning, according to initial trends. On the other hand, AAP candidate Gurmail Singh is trailing behind.

    Inputs by reporter Puneet Pareenja

  • Jun 26, 2022 9:24 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Counting of votes begins for Delhi's Rajinder Nagar bypoll

    Counting of votes polled during the Rajinder Nagar assembly bye-election in Delhi began on Sunday amid tight security arrangements. Bypoll to the crucial assembly seat had taken place on June 23 with a low turnout of 43.75 per cent.

  • Jun 26, 2022 9:01 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Counting centre set up in Barnala for Sangrur by-poll vote counting

    The counting of votes for Sangrur Lok Sabha by-poll will take place in Barnala today. A counting centre has been set up amid tight security at the SD College of Pharmacy. 

  • Jun 26, 2022 8:57 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Azamgarh recorded 49.43% voter turnout, while Rampur recorded 41.39%

    Counting of votes for the by-elections to the Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh got underway at 8 am Sunday amid tight security, a senior official said. The two constituencies voted on June 23, with Azamgarh recording a turnout of 49.43 per cent and Rampur 41.39 per cent.

     

  • Jun 26, 2022 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Counting of votes for Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat begins

  • Jun 26, 2022 8:49 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Counting of bypoll votes in Rampur Lok Sabha constituency begins

  • Jun 26, 2022 8:27 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Azamgarh sees triangular contest among BSP, SP, BJP

    The Azamgarh seat saw a triangular contest among BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua', a Bhojpuri actor-singer, SP's Dharmendra Yadav and BSP's Shah Alam, also known as Guddu Jamali.

     

  • Jun 26, 2022 8:26 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    List of constituencies where Lok Sabha by-polls were held

    Lok Sabha by-elections were held in Rampur and Azamgarh constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and Sangrur seat in Punjab. 

  • Jun 26, 2022 8:25 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Fate of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha among others will be decided today

    The fate of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha among others will be decided today. Saha, who is contesting from Town Bardowali, needs to win this election to continue as the chief minister. 

  • Jun 26, 2022 8:24 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Counting for 3 Lok Sabha, 7 assembly seats begins

    The by poll results of 3 Lok Sabha and 7 assembly seats will be announced today. The counting began at 8 am.

