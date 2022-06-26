ByPoll Results 2022 LIVE: Early trends show SAD (Amritsar) leader Simranjit Mann leading in Sangrur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sangrur: People queue up at a polling station to cast their votes for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls

Bypoll results 2022: The bypoll results for three Lok Sabha seats and seven assembly seats will be announced today. The polling had taken place on June 23. Two of the Lok Sabha seats are in Uttar Pradesh (Azamgarh and Rampur), and the other is in Punjab (Sangrur). The seven assembly seats are spread across Tripura, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi. Counting began at 8 am today, amid tight security arrangements. At first, postal ballots were counted and then EVMs opened. In Rampur, the BJP fielded Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi, who recently joined the party. Asim Raja, handpicked by Azam Khan is the SP candidate. The Mayawati-led BSP is not contesting from Rampur. The Azamgarh seat saw a triangular contest among BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua', a Bhojpuri actor-singer, SP's Dharmendra Yadav and BSP's Shah Alam, also known as Guddu Jamali. In Sangrur, the bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from the Lok Sabha after he was elected as an MLA in the state assembly elections earlier this year. The AAP has fielded Gurmail Singh, the party's Sangrur district in-charge; the main opposition Congress former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, while the BJP candidate is former Barnala MLA Kewal Dhillon, who had joined the party on June 4.