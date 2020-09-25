Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar announces Rs 25,000 for girls passing intermediate exams, Rs 50k for the graduate

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced that his government will give Rs 25,000 to the girls who pass intermediate exams and Rs 50,000 to the ones who will graduate. His statement comes hours after the Election Commission announced the dates for the Bihar assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference, Nitish Kumar showed confidence that the BJP will form the goverment in the state again despite the prevailing coronavirus situation. "I am sure people will come out to vote during Bihar elections, even during these unprecedented times of COVID-19," he said.

"We welcome the announcement of Bihar Assembly elections dates by the Election Commission of India today," Nitish Kumar added.

Nitish Kumar, who will contest the Bihar election for a fourth term with support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been challenged by Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.

Assuring youth of better education and opportunities, the chief minister said, "We will create a new department for skill development and promoting entrepreneurship. ITI and Polytechnic institutes will come under it. We will financially help people who would want to start their venture."

Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases from October 28 to November 7. The counting of votes will be done on November 10.

Bihar election is the first major election that is being held in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

