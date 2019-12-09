Karnataka by-election results: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am | Live Updates

Monday, December 09, 2019
     
Karnataka by-election results: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

Karnataka by election results LIVE updates
Karnataka by-election results LIVE updates 

The fate of the four-month-old BS Yediyurappa led-BJP government in Karnataka will be decided on Monday, as the results of the bypolls to 15 Assembly constituencies in the state is set to be announced. By-elections in Karnataka were held across 9 districts and necessitated after 17 rebel MLAs from the Congress and JD(S) parties defected to the BJP. Nearly 66.25 per cent voting was recorded in the Karnataka by-elections, the Election Commission of India said. 

The 15 seats that went to polls on Thursday (December 5) are Yellapur, Ranebennur, Vijayanagara, Yeshwantpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Chikkaballapura, KR Puram, Shivajinagar, KR Pete, Hunsur, Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Hirekerur, and Hoskote.

Here are the LIVE updates:

07:15 am: Counting of votes for Karnataka by-elections to take place today. Visuals from a counting centre in Bengaluru​

India Tv - Karnataka by-election results live updates

Karnataka by-election results: Counting today

