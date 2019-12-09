Gokak Constituency Bypoll Result: BJP's JR Laxmanrao takes early lead with 11,104 votes

Gokak Bypoll Results 2019 Live Updates: Karnataka Legislative Assembly by-election 2019 Results

Gokak Bypoll Results in 2019 Live Updates: Early trends from Gokak show that BJP's JR Laxmanrao is leading with 11,104 votes against Congress candidate LL Jarakiholi.

In the 2018 Assembly Elections, this seat was won by INC candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi. INC won this seat earlier in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 28,005 votes.

Gokak is a Legislative Assembly/Vidhan Sabha Constituency in the Belgaum district of north Karnataka. There are a total of 2,40,394 voters in this assembly of which 1,18,974 are males, 1,21,406 are females, and 14 are the third gender.

Bye-elections for 15 of the 17 vacant seats in the Karnataka Assembly were held on December 5, 2019 and the votes are being counted on December 8, 2019. These by-polls are important for the state as the results will decide if the ruling BJP under Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is able to secure a majority in the 224-member house. BJP which has 105 MLAs, needs 8 more to secure a majority on its own

By-Elections of Chikkaballapur constituency were held on 5 Dec 2019. Counting of votes is underway