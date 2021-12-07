Punjab CM Channi using caste card to garner votes, says Kejriwal but promises freebies to SC too

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Highlights Charanjit Channi belongs to SC and is asking people of his community to vote, alleged Kejriwal

I am willing to help you but Channi is only playing caste card, Kejriwal said

Delhi CM also announced a host of freebies for people belonging to SC community

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday targeted Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi alleging he is playing his Scheduled Caste card to gather votes.

Addressing a poll rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, Kejriwal said, "Charanjit Singh Channi belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and is asking people of his community to vote for him. I do not belong to the SC community but I come from your family. I am willing to help you but Channi Sahab is only playing his SC card to gather votes."

Further speaking at the rally, Kejriwal promised freebies for the people of the SC community if his party is voted to power in next year's election.

"I have 5 promises for the people from Scheduled Caste. We will provide free education for children, free coaching for IAS, Medical & IIT, free foreign education for college students, free med service, Rs 1000 for women above 18 years per month."

During his earlier rally in Punjab, Kejriwal promised Rs 1000 as financial help for the women.

A couple of days ago, AAP leader Raghav Chadha alleged that chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is a sand-mafia after he exposed illegal sand mining in CM's constituency.

