Sidhu calls Kejriwal a liar, says 'he taxes rich to provide free electricity in slums' | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sidhu calls Kejriwal a liar, says 'he taxes rich to provide free electricity in slums'

Highlights Navjot Singh Sidhu addressed the press in Amritsar on Monday.

He called the Delhi CM a liar, saying he taxes the rich to provide free electricity in slums.

His statement comes ahead of Punjab elections slated for 2022.

Punjab Congress Committee Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday attacked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a media address. Sidhu called him a 'liar', saying his "lollipop" won't work in Punjab. "Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is a liar, he taxes rich people & provides free electricity in slum areas with that money. Till when you (Kejriwal) are going to provide this "lollipop" to people? This will not work in Punjab", he said as he addressed the press in Amritsar.

His statement comes ahead of the Punjab assembly elections slated for 2022.

On Sunday, Sidhu joined the guest teachers of the Delhi government in a protest outside the residence of Kejriwal in the national capital. He raised slogans like, "Delhi ke shikshak kahan hain, Kejriwal kahan hain?" The teachers were raising demands for a permanent job.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Congress on Monday created a manifesto committee for upcoming elections. The committee consists of Congress leaders Ambika Soni, Sunil Jhakar, and Pratap Singh Bajwa.