Bihar election 2020: Slogans in support of RJD at Nitish Kumar's rally leave CM red-faced

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was left red-faced when a group of youth at his Muzaffarpur rally started raising slogans against him. A visibly angry Nitish Kumar had to stop his speech due to the chaos. He then went on to count the achievements of his tenure amid chanting in favour of the Janata Dal (United).

"Why are you saying 'murdabad'. Go from here and listen to them for whom you raise zindabad slogans," he said. He asked the protesting youths to ask their parents what was the state of law and order situation in Bihar 5 years ago.

"A few people do not know anything, they lack experience... I am working for peace and harmony in society. But they are trying to divide the society and create a mess," Kumar said.

"Thousands are sitting here and you are 8-10 in numbers. But no one will touch you," he said. "You people are very young. You should ask your mother and father how they used to desist from venturing out at evening," the CM said while referring to the 15-years rule of RJD. "When the husband went to jail, his wife was made the chief minister."

He then said that only 39 people used to visit the primary health centres monthly. "But today, 10,000 people visit these primary health centres," Nitish said.

The Muzaffarpur incident comes days after Nitish was left embarassed after 'Lalu Zindabad' slogans were raised at an election rally in Saran.

