Your vote should only be for 'Mahagathbandhan': Rahul Gandhi to Bihar voters

Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi urges Bihar voters to vote for Mahagathbandhan

With the onset on polling in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said voters should cast their votes in favour of the 'Mahagathbandhan'. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "This time for justice, employment, farmers-workers, your vote should be only for 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance)."

"Good wishes to all of you on the first phase of Bihar elections," he tweeted with the hashtag in Hindi 'Aaj Badlega Bihar'.

इस बार न्याय, रोज़गार, किसान-मज़दूर के लिए

आपका वोट हो सिर्फ़ महागठबंधन के लिए।



बिहार के पहले चरण के मतदान की आप सभी को शुभकामनाएँ।#आज_बदलेगा_बिहार — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 28, 2020

The polling began Wednesday morning in 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the first phase of three-phase elections amid tight security and COVID-19 guidelines in place.

The Bihar polls are being held in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7.

The results will be out on November 10.

