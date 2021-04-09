Assam: Congress, AIUDF shift candidates to Rajasthan fearing horse-trading

Image Source : PTI Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF and the Congress have shifted their Assam election candidates to a hotel in Jaipur.

The Congress and its alliance partner in Assam Badruddin Ajmal's All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) have shifted their candidates to Rajasthan fearing 'horse trading'.

As many as 18 AIUDF candidates and three from Congress have already reached Fairmont hotel on Jaipur. They were flown by a special aircraft. Sources said that other candidates of Congress and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), which is also an ally in the 'Mahajot', will be shifted to Jaipur soon.

The three-phase Assam Assembly elections concluded on April 6 and the results will be out on May 2.

While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of retaining power in the eastern state, the 'Mahajot' is also hopeful of a positive result.

ALSO READ: 'Kaan khol kar sunlo Ajmal...': Won't allow Assam to become infiltrators hub again, says Amit Shah

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has exuded confidence that the BJP would win the just-concluded assembly elections and form a government for the second consecutive term "as people are happy with the positive work undertaken in the last five years."

"The BJP will again form government in Assam for the second time. People here are happy with the development work undertaken by our Team Assam for the protection of their land, culture, heritage, language in every part of the state. They have participated in the electoral process with great enthusiasm," Sonowal said.

The BJP fought the elections along with the AGP and the UPPL. In 2016, the BJP had won 60 seats, the AGP 14 seats and the then alliance partner BPF 12 seats.

(With Inputs from Agencies)