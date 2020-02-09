AAP popular choice in 18-35 age group: IANS-CVoter Exit Poll

Image Source : AP Voters in a queue during Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 on Feb 8

As Delhi voted on February 8 to elect its fate for the next five years, exit polls have been predicting an AAP-led government once again in the national capital. While Delhi has voted across age groups and demographics for Arvind Kejriwal, the young set in the age group of 18-35 has given more than 50 per cent of its vote share to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). According to the IANS-CVoter Exit Poll, in the age group of 18-22, 52.2 per cent of the respondents in the poll voted for AAP while in the age group of 23-35, the vote share was even higher at 52.3 per cent.

Among all the age groups, AAP's vote share is the highest in the youth category while for the BJP, it is the reverse as its vote share is lowest in the youth category.

In the age group of 18-22, the BJP scored 32 per cent, its lowest amongst all age groups and in the age group of 23-35, its vote share was 33.3 per cent.

For the Congress, its best vote share was in the 55 plus age category where it got 10 per cent vote share.

The vote share of the AAP was steady among the higher age groups also with 48.7 per cent in the 36-45 age group category, 47 per cent in the 46-55 age group category and the lowest 46.1 per cent in the 55 plus age group category.

Another interesting demographic trend is that more females voted for AAP than males. While 50.6 per cent females voted for AAP, 49.3 per cent males voted for the party.

For the BJP, while 36.2 per cent females voted for the party, a similar number of males at 36.1 per cent voted for the party, as per the poll.

(With inputs from IANS)

