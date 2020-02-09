After exit polls predict AAP landslide victory, party warns of EVM tampering

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday warned of unauthorised movements of the EVM after the polling concluded in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. The Rajya Sabha MP said the party received information from several places that EVMs were being moved in an unauthorised manner.

Sanjay Singh on Saturday posted a video on his official twitter handle which allegedly shows officials getting off a DTC bus carrying EVM machines.

चुनाव आयोग इस घटना का संज्ञान ले ये किस जगह EVM उतारी जा रही है आस पास तो कोई सेंटर है नही। pic.twitter.com/zQz7Ibaoe7 — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) February 8, 2020

"This is from Babarpur, Shanti Vidya Niketan. Here people have caught an official with EVM machines. Similar information has come from Vishwas Nagar in Shahdara," Singh said while speaking to the media.

Calling this a big incident Singh said that he would take this up with the Election Commission. He further said that arrangements should be made outside the strong rooms for AAP workers and MLAs so that they can guard the EVM machines.

"Arrangements must be made outside the strong room for our party workers and our MLAs, so that they can guard and make sure that EVMs are not tampered," he said.

Exit Polls on Saturday predicted a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi with Arvind Kejriwal all set to get close to his tally of 2015 elections.

In 2015, AAP won 67 out of the 70 Delhi Assembly seats.