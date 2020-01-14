AAP Delhi Election 2020 Candidate List: These sitting MLAs did not get party ticket

AAP Delhi Elections 2020 Candidate List: Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) declared its first candidate list on Tuesday. AAP has given 46 of its sitting MLAs tickets to contest the elections again while 15 of its MLAs have been denied tickets.
Elections in Delhi will be held on February 8 in a single phase and the results will be announced on February 11. The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is ending on February 22. The last assembly elections in 2015 saw AAP sweeping the elections and winning 67 of the 70 seats.
Here is the list of AAP sitting MLAs who have not been given tickets to defend their seat in Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2020:
|Constituency
|Sitting MLA
|Party ticket awardee
|Kalkaji (51)
|Avtar Singh
|Aatishi Marlena
|Rajinder Nagar (39)
|Vijendra Garg
|Raghav Chadha
|Timarpur (3)
|Pankaj Pushkar
|Dilip Pandey
|Matia Mahal (21)
|Asim Ahmed
|Shoaib Iqbal
|Kondli (56)
|Manoj Kumar
|Kuldeep Kumar
|Badarpur (53)
|ND Sharma
|Ram Singh
|Hari Nagar
|Jagdeep Singh
|Rajkumari Dhillon
|Dwarka
|Adarsh Shastri
|Vinay Mishra
|Bawana
|Ramchandra
|Jai Bhagwan Upkar
|Mundka
|Sukhbir Dalal
|Dharmapal Lakda
|Patel Nagar
|Hazarilal Chauhan
|Rajkumar Anand
|Delhi Cantt
|Commando Surendra
|Virendra Singh Kadiyan
|Trilokpuri
|Raju Din Gan
|Rohit Kumar Mehraulia
|Seelampur
|Haji Ishraq
|Abdul Rehman
|Gokulpur
|Chaudhary Fateh Singh
|Chaudhary Surendra Kumar
Earlier in the day, Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party released a list of 15 candidates for Delhi Legislative Assembly elections 2020. The LJP has previously said that it will contest on all 70 seats of Delhi Legislative Assembky.
