Delhi Elections 2020: Ram Vilas Paswan-led LJP releases list of 15 candidates

Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party has released its candidate list for Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2020. Here is the complete list.

Delhi Legislative Assembly Constituency LJP Candidate Sadar Bazar Rajeev Kumar Sharma Mushtafabad Anil Kumar Gupta Moti Nagar Mahesh Dubey Devli Sunil Tanwar Narela Amresh Kumar Madipur Poonam Rana Kiradi Ajit Kumar Trinagar Kamaldev Rai Shalimar Bagh Shivendra Mishra Wazeerpur Shankar Mishra Matiala Mahal Sumitra Paswan Sangam Vihar Arvind Kumar Jha Najafgarh Ramkumar Lamba Uttam Nagar Ratan Kumar Sharma Laxmi Nagar Namah

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has already announced that it will fight for all 70 seats in Delhi Legislative Assembly elections 2020. LJP is an ally of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). However, LJP has made it clear that the alliance is 'confined to Bihar'.

LJP leader Kali Pandey, who is the party's in-charge for the Delhi polls, said his party's alliance to the BJP was confined to Bihar and added that this was for the saffron party to decide if it wanted a tie-up in the national capital as well.

"It is for the bigger partner in alliance to take a call about any tie-up. We have seen what happened in Jharkhand," he told reporters referring to the BJP's loss in the Jharkhand elections.

The BJP had fought the polls on its own after it failed to finalise an alliance with its partner All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU). The LJP, too, had fought separately.

The LJP's Delhi unit president Vinod Nagar said the party will fight the polls in the city with all its might.

Elections in Delhi will be held on February 8 in a single phase and the results will be announced on February 11. The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is ending on February 22. The last assembly elections in 2015 saw AAP sweeping the elections and winning 67 of the 70 seats.

