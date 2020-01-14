AAP likely to drop 7 sitting MLAs, Aatishi Marlena to contest from Kalkaji

AAP issues list of candidates for Delhi Assembly Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to drop at least seven sitting MLAs in the upcoming assembly election in Delhi, reports said on Tuesday. Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is likely to field Aatishi Marlena from Kalkaji, Raghav Chadha from Rajinder Nagar and Shoaib Iqbal from Matia Mahal.

Vinay Mishra is expected to contest from Dwarka as AAP is set to drop Aadarsh Shastri.

Meanwhile, BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party announced on Tuesday that it will contest all the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly polls and released its first list of 15 candidates.

LJP leader Kali Pandey, who is the party's in-charge for the Delhi polls, said his party's alliance to the BJP was confined to Bihar and added that this was for the saffron party to decide if it wanted a tie-up in the national capital as well.

The BJP had fought the polls on its own after it failed to finalise an alliance with its partner All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU). The LJP, too, had fought separately.

The LJP's Delhi unit president Vinod Nagar said the party will fight the polls in the city with all its might.

Elections in Delhi will be held on February 8 in a single phase and the results will be announced on February 11.

The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is ending on February 22. The last assembly elections in 2015 saw AAP sweeping the electuons and winning 67 of the 70 seats.

