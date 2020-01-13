Okhla constituency: Basic amenities, better sewage system to be key issues in elections 2020

Okhla (Representational image)

Okhla constituency: Okhla is a constituency which has a Muslim majority and has elected MLAs from various political parties including Janata Dal, Congress, RJD and AAP. A part of the constituency falls in the posh New Friends Colony area which is in stark contrast to the other areas of the constituency like Zakir Nagar.

The constituency lacks basic amenities especially potable water and better roads and sewerage system. During the last five years the AAP government has provided potable water line to parts of the constituency but it lacks water supply from the Delhi Jal Board.

Resident said that water pipes have been installed but supply is not smooth yet but CCTV cameras have been installed and the power bills have reduced.

The area sees waterlogging during the rainy season due to bad or no sewerage system. The areas of Haji Colony, Jasola village and Shaheen Bagh are facing acute water problem.

Okhla Congress Block President Parvez Alam Khan said for the past five years nothing has been done in the constituency after Congress lost power, claiming the metro and transportation system was done by the Congress regime.

"The constituency also lacks cleanliness. However the transportation system has improved because of the metro which was initiated by former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit but was completed in the tenure of the current AAP government," he said.

AAP Municipal Council candidate Mehmood Ahmed said "In the past five years things have improved including no power cuts in the area. The government has improved the sanitation system and potable water is also provided in the colony."

On the question of cleanliness, Ahmed said "Out of five councillors in MCD, AAP has only one so we can't do much." The constituency also needs better primary education facilities.

But Mehmood said that government schools in the area have improved and mohalla clinic is also functioning properly. The people are also against a power generation unit which spreads foul air in the area, and they have been demanding that the plant should be relocated.

Parvez Hashmi was the first MLA who was elected four times before being elected to the Rajya Sabha. Asif Mohd Khan was elected on an RJD ticket but switched to the Congress while in 2015 AAP candidate Amanatullah Khan was elected from the constituency.

