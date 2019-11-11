Notification issued for 2nd phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls

The notification for the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections was issued on Monday and the last date for filing the nominations is November 18

The notification for the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections was issued on Monday and the last date for filing the nominations is November 18. In the second phase, 20 Assembly seats will go for polls on December 7. The notification said the existing Legislative Assembly of Jharkhand will continue till January 5, 2020, unless dissolved earlier. Elections to the state's 81 Assembly seats will be held in five phases, beginning November 30, and the results will be announced on December 23.

The constituencies going for polls in phase 2 are: Baharagora, Ghatsila (ST), Potka (ST), Jugsalai (SC), Jamshedpur East, Jamshedpur West, Seraikella (ST), Chaibasa (ST), Majhgaon (ST), Jaganathpur (ST), Manoharpur (ST), Chakradharpur (ST), Kharsawan (ST), Tamar (ST), Torpa (ST), Khunti (ST), Mandar (ST), Sisai (ST), Simdega (ST) and Kolebira (ST). The last date for withdrawal of candidature for the second phase is November 21.

