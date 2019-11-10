Jharkhand Elections: BJP releases first candidate list of 52 candidates

Sunday, November 10, 2019
     
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first candidate list for Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Elections. The list has 52 candidates.

New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2019 17:54 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first candidate list for Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Elections. The list has 52 candidates. BJP's working president JP Nadda made the announcement in New Delhi. He lauded CM Raghubar Das government in Jharkhand for its work in last five years.

"5 years back,Jharkhand was known for corruption&instability. Today, under the leadership of Raghubar Das, Jharkhand is know for stability & development. Corruption has been brought down&the state is moving towards development," said Nadda.

 

Voting for the Jharkhand Assembly Elections will be held in 5 phase with polling beginning on Nov 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 23. Jharkhand Assembly Election schedule was announced by the Cheif Election Commissioner Sunil Arora in New Delhi today. The model code of conduct sets in Jharkhand from today with the announcement of election dates. 

 

