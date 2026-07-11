ESP vs BEL FIFA World Cup LIVE: Fabian Ruiz scores, Spain lead 1-0 against Belgium

Los Angeles:

Spain will face Belgium in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final in the early hours of Saturday. Playing at the Los Angeles Stadium, both European heavyweights look to secure a place in the last four of the tournament. The winner will eventually meet France in the semi-final.

Spain enter the contest as one of the strongest defensive sides at the World Cup, having not conceded a goal in the tournament so far. Their ability to dominate possession while maintaining defensive discipline has been a defining feature of their campaign.

Notably, Luis de la Fuente's side reached the quarter-finals after defeating Portugal 1-0 in the round of 16, while Belgium advanced with an emphatic 4-1 win over the United States. The contrasting results highlight the different strengths of the two teams, with Spain relying on control and structure and Belgium carrying an attacking threat through their experienced forwards.

Spain's attacking hopes will again centre around teenage winger Lamine Yamal, whose creativity and ability to break defensive lines have made him one of the major talking points of the tournament. Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has acknowledged the challenge of containing the Barcelona forward ahead of the quarter-final.

Belgium, meanwhile, will look to their experienced core, including Kevin De Bruyne and Courtois, to provide leadership in a knockout match against one of the tournament favourites. Coach Rudi Garcia has a squad capable of threatening Spain's defensive record if Belgium can create opportunities in transition.

The fixture brings together two teams with considerable recent history, although their last World Cup meeting came in 1986. Spain have been among the tournament's most consistent performers, while Belgium are seeking another deep run on football's biggest stage.