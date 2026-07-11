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ESP vs BEL FIFA World Cup LIVE: Fabian Ruiz scores, Spain lead 1-0 against Belgium

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Updated:

Spain and Belgium meet in a FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final in Los Angeles, with a semi-final against France at stake. Spain bring the tournament's best defensive record, while Belgium rely on stars Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois to cause an upset.

Lamine Yamal and Kevin de Bruyne
Lamine Yamal and Kevin de Bruyne Image Source : AFP
Los Angeles:

Spain will face Belgium in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final in the early hours of Saturday. Playing at the Los Angeles Stadium, both European heavyweights look to secure a place in the last four of the tournament. The winner will eventually meet France in the semi-final.

Spain enter the contest as one of the strongest defensive sides at the World Cup, having not conceded a goal in the tournament so far. Their ability to dominate possession while maintaining defensive discipline has been a defining feature of their campaign.

Notably, Luis de la Fuente's side reached the quarter-finals after defeating Portugal 1-0 in the round of 16, while Belgium advanced with an emphatic 4-1 win over the United States. The contrasting results highlight the different strengths of the two teams, with Spain relying on control and structure and Belgium carrying an attacking threat through their experienced forwards.

Spain's attacking hopes will again centre around teenage winger Lamine Yamal, whose creativity and ability to break defensive lines have made him one of the major talking points of the tournament. Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has acknowledged the challenge of containing the Barcelona forward ahead of the quarter-final.

Belgium, meanwhile, will look to their experienced core, including Kevin De Bruyne and Courtois, to provide leadership in a knockout match against one of the tournament favourites. Coach Rudi Garcia has a squad capable of threatening Spain's defensive record if Belgium can create opportunities in transition.

The fixture brings together two teams with considerable recent history, although their last World Cup meeting came in 1986. Spain have been among the tournament's most consistent performers, while Belgium are seeking another deep run on football's biggest stage.

 

Live updates :ESP vs BEL FIFA World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Belgium score, highlight, playing XI, tactical discussion, commentary

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  • 1:06 AM (IST)Jul 11, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Shot on target!

    Lamine Yamal hits the target, but easy for Thibaut Courtois. However, he failed to grab it as Spain had another chance. The ball went for a corner. Spain failed to make anything meaningful out of it. 

  • 1:04 AM (IST)Jul 11, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Free kick for Spain

    How good is Lamine Yamal? He skims down a couple of defenders before being brought down on the edge of the box. He will fancy himself for a goal from here on. Perfect position for a left-foot player. 

  • 1:04 AM (IST)Jul 11, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    How did Fabian Ruiz score vs Belgium?

    Pedro Porro gets the better of Jeremy Doku far too easily there. The winger really should have done more to stop the attack developing. The right-back picks out Dani Olmo, who fires a shot straight at Courtois. The goalkeeper will feel he should have done better as well, with the save spilling directly into the path of Fabian Ruiz. The midfielder makes no mistake and taps home to score his first-ever World Cup goal.

  • 1:01 AM (IST)Jul 11, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    GOALLLLLL!

    Fabian Ruiz has scored the first goal of the evening. He dropped in late and found the ball inside the box and turned it in rather comfortably with the keeper out of the picture after an earlier shot. Spain go 1-0 up. 

  • 12:54 AM (IST)Jul 11, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Hydration break!

    A hydration break has been called in Los Angeles. Again, both teams have looked deadly in the attack but have been far from anything meaningful. Lamine Yamal is finally showing his true potential after an otherwise quiet tournament. 

  • 12:52 AM (IST)Jul 11, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Yamal shoots wide!

    Lamine Yamal has shot it wide after cutting to his left near the box. He believed it was a corner and was protesting, but the referee called for a goalkick. No shot on target for either teams in the first 21 mins. 

  • 12:47 AM (IST)Jul 11, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Quite entertaining so far!

    It was expected to be a snooze fest, but Jeremy Doku and Lamine Yamal have kept us on the edge of our seats. They are dancing well with the ball and keeping the opponent in check. Both teams are enjoying their attacking build-ups but are far from finishing it off. 

  • 12:40 AM (IST)Jul 11, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Free kick for Spain

    Lamine Yamal won a freekick in the 10th minute of the match. He was brought down by Trossard just outside the box on the left flank. Spain create a good chance as Rodri's shot from inside the box was well blocked. 

  • 12:37 AM (IST)Jul 11, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Game shaping up well..

    A brilliant piece of dribbling from Jeremy Doku. He glides past three players with ease, instantly easing the pressure on his team and turning defence into attack. Spain are starting to take control of possession now, though, which is exactly what we expected from them.

  • 12:31 AM (IST)Jul 11, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Live action begins!

    Belgium kick off the affair in Los Angeles. They are in their whites and are attacking from the left to right of the pitch. Spain, in their typical red kit, attack the opposite. Belgium show early signs of their attack as they launched the first one inside 30 secs. 

  • 12:30 AM (IST)Jul 11, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    A minutes silence!

    Both teams have gathered around the centre circle for a minute's silence for 12 victims that have lost lives in a wildfire in Almeria in Spain. 

  • 12:28 AM (IST)Jul 11, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Captain Kevin de Bruyne!

    In the absence of Youri Tielemans, who has been replaced by Hans Vanaken, Kevin de Bruyne leads Belgium vs Spain. 

  • 12:24 AM (IST)Jul 11, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for the national anthems!

    The players have gathered for the national anthems. Spain to sing first, followed by Belgium. 

  • 12:23 AM (IST)Jul 11, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Youri Tielemans ruled out

    Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans has been ruled out of the semi-final clash due to an injury while training during the warm-ups. Major blow for Belgium. 

  • 12:21 AM (IST)Jul 11, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Why no Pedri?

    Pedri's absence from Spain's starting XI against Belgium comes despite his impressive passing numbers at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Barcelona midfielder has completed 170 passes into the final third during the tournament, a figure that places him among Spain's most influential creators in a single World Cup campaign. Only Isco in 2018 and Xavi in 2010 have recorded more such passes for Spain in one edition of the competition.

  • 12:16 AM (IST)Jul 11, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Belgium Playing XI:

    Thibaut Courtois, Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper, Youri Tielemans, Nicolas Raskin, Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne, Jérémy Doku, Charles De Ketelaere

  • 12:15 AM (IST)Jul 11, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Spain Playing XI:

    Spain have dropped Pedri. No sign of Gavi and Nico Williams as well.

    Spain Playing XI - Unai Simon, Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabián Ruiz, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal

  • 12:09 AM (IST)Jul 11, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Second quarterfinal tonight!

    Spain host Belgium in the second quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Los Angeles. The winner of the match will play France in the semi-final. Both teams have engaged in light drill and has now warmed up for the game to begin in less than 22 mins time. 

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