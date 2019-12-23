Latehar Constituency Result 2019 LIVE: Counting of votes underway

Latehar Constituency result 2019

Latehar Constituency Result 2019 LIVE | The vote counting for Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 has begun and so is for Latehar Constituency. We will keep updating you with the early trends of election results.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, JVM's Prakash Ram won the seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 26787 votes which was 16.72 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency. JVM had a vote share of 44.45 percent.

In 2009, BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 438 votes which was 0.42 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 32.86 per cent in 2009 in the seat.

A total of 2,69,478 eligible electors voted for the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election, out of which 1,38,914 were male, 1,30,564 female.

Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019, to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2014, BJP swept 37 out of the 81 seats and with its allies AJSU party (5) and JVM(6) formed the government with 48 seats in the alliance. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 10th chief minister of Jharkhand on 28 December 2014.