Congress looted country, Modi brought development, says Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday accused the Congress of looting the nation during its regimes and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi

ushered in several developmental works. The BJP reiterates its pledge to serve the poor of the country, she said while addressing an election meeting.

"Narendra Modi ji was born in a poor family. But with your blessings, he became the pradhan sevak and initiated several developmental works," the Union minister for women and child development said.

Without taking names, Irani said 'big leaders' go to the homes of the poor during elections for photo op. "But Modi ji knows how women had been suffering from smoke in kitchens. They could not afford an LPG connection. Modi ji introduced the 'Ujjwala Yojana' and now the poor families have started getting free LPG connections," she said.

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress only indulged in looting the country. The BJP has fielded Laxman Prasad Singh from Dhanwar

assembly seat, which goes to polls on December 12 during the third phase of the five-phase Jharkhand elections. The elections will conclude on December 20 and counting will take place on December 23.

