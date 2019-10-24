Punahana election results live: Nouksham Chaudhary vs Mohammed Ilyas

Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
Punahana, Haryana Result LIVE: Nouksham Chaudhary vs Mohammed Ilyas: Counting of votes in Haryana's Punahana Constituency will begin at 8 am. BJP's Nouksham Chaudhary is up against Congress' Mohammed Ilyas. India TV brings to you live updates from Punahana.

Updated on: October 24, 2019 7:46 IST
Punahana, Haryana Result LIVE: Nouksham Chaudhary vs  Mohammed Ilyas: Counting of votes in Haryana's Punahana Constituency will begin at 8 am.  BJP's Nouksham Chaudhary is up against Congress' Mohammed Ilyas. India TV brings to you live updates from Punahana.In this constituency, there are two prominent political parties – BJP and Congress. In 2009, it was Mohammed Ilyas of the INLD who won in the electoral race by a margin of 2,688 votes. But in 2014, Ilyas lost to Rahish Khan, who contested as an Independent contender and obtained 34,281 votes.

However, this year, the BJP decided to break off the mould by putting up a debutante Hindu Dalit woman candidate, Nauksham Chaudhary (28). On the other hand, the Congress has placed its bet on three-time MLA Ilyas, a turncoat who joined the grand old party during the Lok Sabha polls after quitting the INLD and JJP in quick succession.

Sitting MLA Rahish Khan, who had joined the BJP hoping to get a party ticket, too, has jumped into the fray, once again as an Independent. While the INLD has pitted Subhan Khan and it's splinter outfit Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has fielded Iqbal.

