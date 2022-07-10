Rains cripple Telangana: Schools to remain shut for next 3 days, announces CM KCR | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI School students walk through a flooded street following heavy monsoon rains

Telangana rains update: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said that the schools in the state will be closed for three days as the state has been witnessing heavy rainfall in many areas. The CM directed concerned authorities to take necessary action in this regard.

The southern state has been witnessing continuous rainfall for a few days, which caused flooding and waterlogging in many areas. The IMD had on Saturday issued a red alert in view of the heavy rains.

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Sunday directed the district Collectors to work in close coordination with all the line departments and take all preventive measures and see to it that no untoward incident takes place.

As per the directions of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Chief Secretary held a video conference today with the Collectors of all districts and took stock of the situation arising due to heavy rains in the State, an official release said.

In the wake of incessant rains in the state, waterlogging in many parts of low-lying areas and inundation of roads at some places in different districts were reported while streams and rivulets were in spate at several places.

In its weather warnings, the Met Centre of IMD here said heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Siricilla districts from 10 AM on Sunday to 8.30 AM on Monday.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal districts from 8.30 AM on July 11 to 8.30 AM on July 12, the weather bulletin issued today said.

It further said light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at most places over Telangana today and on July 11.

(pti inputs)

