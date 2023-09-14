Teachers Protest in Odisha: 1.30 lakh primary teachers take mass leave, more than 50,000 schools shut

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK About 1.30 lakh primary teachers of 56,000 schools in Odisha went on strike on September 13.

Teachers Protest in Odisha: About 1.30 lakh primary teachers from over 50,000 state-run schools in Odisha took mass leave on Wednesday, September 13, seeking the abolition of the contractual appointment system, a hike in grade pay, and the restoration of the old pension scheme.

​The primary teachers staged protests in front of multiple district and block education officies as well as in the state capital Bhubaneshwar. On September 8, Primary teachers, under the banner of the United Primary Teachers Federation, launched an indefinite agitation for the fulfillment of their demands, which include the abolition of the contractual appointment system, a hike in grade pay, and the restoration of the old pension scheme.

Due to the protest, primary education in 56,000 schools in Odisha was disrupted. Students returned to their homes after finding their schools locked. Maximum schools were locked after the prayers, while in some schools, one or two teachers were conducting classes.

A teacher leader said that the government has set up a subcommittee rather than hearing our demands. What is the need of a sub-committee when an inter-ministerial panel has already been established? Additionally, he asserted that the subcommittee was established "only to delay the process".

Meanwhile, opposition BJP and Congress slammed the state government for failing to address the concerns of school teachers.

Though five days have already passed, the government has failed to address their grievances, stated state BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal. Due to the apathy of the state government, the entire education system has virtually collapsed in the state, he alleged.

"When the government can spend Rs 500 crore on the chopper ride of a secretary, why are they unable to pay proper salary to the teachers?” asked the BJP leader. State Congress president Sarat Pattanayak said an ‘emergency’ like situation has been created in the education system in Odisha. The government is sitting idle without resolving their issues, he said. On the other hand, BJD MLA Arabinda Dhali said the state government will certainly look into their genuine demands.

