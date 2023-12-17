Tamil Nadu weather: Schools closed in four districts amid heavy rainfall batters state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Tamil Nadu: Rains caused waterlogging on streets of Chennai

Tamil Nadu weather: Heavy rain affected southern districts of Tamil Nadu, including Thirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi, today (December 17) due to the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Indian Ocean and Southwest Bay of Bengal off the southern Sri Lanka coast.

A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts on Monday (December 18), because of the heavy rainfall.

The southern districts of Tamil Nadu, including Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari and Ramanathapuram, have been witnessing heavy rains since the early morning hours of Sunday. Apart from that, Tuticorin and Tenkasi districts are also witnessing heavy rains, leading to disruptions to normal life. The Meteorological Department has also warned of cyclonic winds over the eastern coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and the Gulf of Mannar.

IMD alert:

As per IMD prediction, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts of Tamil Nadu on December 18.

On December 19, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu. On December 19, thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Squally weather with wind speed of 40-45 kmph gushing upto 55 kmph is likely to prevail over southwest Bay of Bengal along and off Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coasts, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area, Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area from December 15 to 18.

Hence, following the IMD warning, fishermen from Nagapattinam district are not venturing into the sea and have safeguarded their boats and fishing nets on the shore. More than 650 boats and 3,300 fiber boats are seen on the shore of the sea in more than 25 Fishermen's Hamlet villages.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy for the next 24 hours and moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas. While fishermen in the region are also advised not to enter the sea.

CM MK Stalin directs authorities on Tamil Nadu rains:

Since the Thamirabarani river is in spate, Chief Minister MK Stalin directed authorities to release surplus water into the Kannadian channel, marking a dry run under a river-linking project in southern Tamil Nadu. A Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) bulletin said a cyclonic circulation is now seen over the Comorin area and its neighbourhood, extending up to mid tropospheric levels.

On Sunday, heavy rains lashed Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts. Some regions recorded very heavy rainfall. Since Saturday, light to moderate rainfall was recorded at most places of southern Tamil Nadu. Water entered houses in low-lying areas. As reservoirs are filling up fast surplus water is being released.

Several regions in such southern districts witnessed inundation which was heavy in a string of areas and authorities declared a holiday for schools and colleges. Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed. Local authorities and police made arrangements for evacuating people from flooded and vulnerable areas to relief centres.

An official release here said Stalin has ordered the release of surplus water into the Kannadian channel which will carry flood water to arid regions in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, benefitting farmers. The release of surplus water is a preparatory exercise under the Thamirabarani, Karumeniyaru and Nambiyaru (in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts of Tamil Nadu) river-linking project, which is nearing completion.

On December 16, the cyclonic circulation was in the lower tropospheric levels over the equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off the south Sri Lanka coast. From 16 December morning to 17 December morning, isolated, heavy to very heavy rain was recorded in Tirunelveli district.

Also, isolated heavy rain was witnessed in Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts. Nalumukku area in Tirunelveli district reported the highest rainfall of 19 cm during this period.

For Monday, the RMC has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts and light to moderate rain at many places in south Tamil Nadu.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: Half-yearly exams for state-run, govt-aided schools to begin on December 13