Students to get option of appearing in 10th, 12th board exams twice from 2025-26, confirms Education Minister

Students who are going to appear in the board exams will get a chance to appear in the exam twice from next year. The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has confirmed this information. He stated that one of the objectives of the New National Education Policy 2020 is to reduce the academic stress on students.

Adequate time and Opportunity will be provided

He emphasized that NEP 2020 envisages biennial board examinations to provide adequate opportunities for students to excel academically. According to the new syllabus (NCF) announced by the Education Ministry in August last year, board exams will be conducted at least twice a year to ensure students have adequate time and opportunity to perform well. They will also get the option to retain the best score.

Formula to make the country a developed country

During an event at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium in Raipur, the Education Minister, interacted with students to assess their reception towards the new examination format. He urged them to aim for their highest potential in both examinations and emphasized that the Prime Minister's vision through NEP is to provide students with stress-free, quality education while keeping them connected with culture and preparing them for the future. According to the Minister, the implementation of this vision will help India become a developed country by 2047, and he believes there is a formula to make it happen.

Rs. 2 crore will be spent on schools

During the launch of the PM SHRI (Prime Minister School for Rising India) scheme in Chhattisgarh, Pradhan stated that 211 schools in the state would be upgraded in the first phase of the scheme, using the 'hub and spoke' model, with a budget of Rs. 2 crore for each school.