Rajasthan Board 2024: RBSE warns students against fake Class 10, 12 time tables, details here

Rajasthan Board 2024: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has alerted the students of class 10th and class 12th who are going to appear in the 2024 board exams. On the microblogging website, X, (Formerly known as Twitter), the board has stated that no official date sheet has been released yet and asked students not to pay attention to any fake timetables.

The students will be able to download the RBSE 2024 exam date sheet only from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the board, the theory exams for classes 10th and 12th will be conducted from February 15 to April 10, 2024. As per reports, more than 20 lakhs of students are going to appear in the Rajasthan Board Class 10, and 12 exams in 2024. Of which 9 lakh students have registered for Class 12 and around 13 lakh students registered for Class 10 exams. Additionally, about 4,000 candidates will appear at the entrance and senior Upadhay exams

The board conducted the exams for classes 9 to 12 from December 11 to 13 in two shifts - Morning (9 am to 12.15 pm) and Afternoon (12.45 pm to 4 PM). Students can download the RBSE Class 10th, and 12th date sheet by following the easy steps given below.

How to download RBSE Class 10th, 12th date sheet?