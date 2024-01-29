Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM interacts with students, urges parents to avoid 'running commentary' | Takeaways

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In the seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students, teachers, and parents across the country at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam on January 29th. As per the official data, this year, the government portal has received more than 205.62 million applications from students, parents, and teachers. The interactive session was live on various social media platforms including the Education Ministry, Prime Minister's Officer, PIB, and others.

While addressing the event, the prime minister stated that stress is of three types - induced by parents, friends, and self-induced. He said that students should compete with themselves and not worry about others in the exam hall. Let's delve into the pieces of advice given by the Prime Minister to students in this mega event.

Tracking screen timing is important: PM

PM advises students to keep track of their screen timing as it wastes their most valuable time. Using mobile phones and others should be accompanied by time-tracking tools and applications.

Conversations play an important role in building a relationship of trust, says PM

Conversations play an essential role in building a relationship of trust. It should be free-flowing at home and schools. Students should feel they are heard and trusted because this boosts their confidence and induces a healthy relationship.

Question: How to solve the dilemma of special career selection?

PM Modi: Confusion is the worst situation. We should also avoid uncertainty, and assess all its aspects before making a decision. We must be decisive in any situation. We should develop the habit of being decisive. Before taking any decision, one should talk about it resolve it, and move ahead.

Question: How to balance exam preparation and health?

PM Modi: It is very important to balance life with a healthy body and mindset. For instance, sunlight is the easiest way to recharge the body. One should also remember to have a healthy sleep schedule to maintain a balanced life. Another way to recharge the body is nutrition. Students and parents should make it a point to ensure they have a nutritious diet. Having a heavy meal is not healthy. Rather, one should take a balanced diet.

Question- How to avoid nervousness and stress during exams?

PM Modi: Many mistakes are made due to the over-enthusiasm of parents. Students should reach the exam hall a little early. After reaching at the exam centre, they should some time laughing and joking with their friends. They should not get distracted unnecessarily in the examination centre. First of all, they should read the entire question paper once and then solve it as per your convenience. Writing is the biggest challenge of the exam, students should not give up the habit of writing.

Develop the habit of memorizing by writing: PM Modi

At PPC 2024, PM Modi said that students should make a habit of writing. One should do the reading first, then, write it down and remember it. The more you practice, the more confident you become. No matter how deep the water is, the one who knows how to swim will sail through. In the same way, no matter how difficult the question paper is, if you have practised well, you will perform well. Stop paying attention to who is doing what around you. Keep your 'Focus on YOU'. What you are, what you do, and what you practice, are what will decide your future.