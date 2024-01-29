Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to interact with 'Exam Warriors' at 11 am today, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to engage in a live session with students, teachers, and parents as part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024. The event is set to occur at Bharat Madapam, ITPO, New Delhi, today at 11 AM. About 205 lakh students, 14 lakh teachers, and 5.6 lakh parents are expected to attend the 7th edition of PPC 2024, per the information shared by the Mygov portal. Nearly, 4,000 students will get a chance to interact with the Prime Minister in this program. The registrations for this program were conducted between December 11, 2023, to January 12, 2024.

Two students and a teacher from each state/UT are invited to the mega event. 100 students from Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and winners of the Kala Utsav will also attend the event.

To get more information about PM's interactive programme, stay tuned to this blog.