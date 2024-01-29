Monday, January 29, 2024
     
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to interact with 'Exam Warriors' at 11 am today, check latest updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with 'exam warriors' today, January 29 at Bharat Madapam, ITPO, New Delhi at 11 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to engage in a live session with students, teachers, and parents as part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024. The event is set to occur at Bharat Madapam, ITPO, New Delhi, today at 11 AM. About 205 lakh students, 14 lakh teachers, and 5.6 lakh parents are expected to attend the 7th edition of PPC 2024, per the information shared by the Mygov portal. Nearly, 4,000 students will get a chance to interact with the Prime Minister in this program. The registrations for this program were conducted between December 11, 2023, to January 12, 2024.

Two students and a teacher from each state/UT are invited to the mega event. 100 students from Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and winners of the Kala Utsav will also attend the event.

To get more information about PM's interactive programme, stay tuned to this blog.

 

    PM shares his excitement to attend PPC 2024 on his twitter handle

    Taking to the microblogging website, X, formerly known as Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares his excitement about interacting with board exam warriors. 

