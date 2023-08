Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE) Schools to be closed in Balangir district today

The district administration of Balangir district, Odisha has ordered all government and private schools and Anganwadis to remain closed today, August 2, amid heavy rainfall alert. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall alerts in several parts of the state for the next two days.

"In view of the heavy rainfall alert, all government and private schools and Anganwadis in Balangir district will remain closed today, says Collector and DM," ANI tweeted.