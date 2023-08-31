NIOS October Exam 2023 dates announced, Check class 10, 12 timetable

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE) NIOS 10th, 12th October Exam 2023 dates announced

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the NIOS exam dates for class 10 and class 12 October session exam. Candidates who have applied for the NIOS 10th, 12th October session can check and download the complete schedule for theory and practical examinations from the official website -- nios.ac.in.

As per the official release, the NIOS Class 10,12 October exams 2023 will commence on October 3 and will conclude on November 8, 2023. The results will be announced within seven weeks after the last date of the exams. The board will soon release the admit card on the official website for download.

NIOS Class 10, 12 October Exam 2023 Timetable