NIOS October Exam 2023 dates announced, Check class 10, 12 timetable

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the NIOS exam dates for class 10 and class 12 October session exam. Candidates who have applied for the NIOS 10th, 12th October session can check and download the complete schedule for theory and practical examinations from the official website -- nios.ac.in.
As per the official release, the NIOS Class 10,12 October exams 2023 will commence on October 3 and will conclude on November 8, 2023. The results will be announced within seven weeks after the last date of the exams. The board will soon release the admit card on the official website for download.
NIOS Class 10, 12 October Exam 2023 Timetable
|
Date
|
Class 10
|
Class 12
|Theory Exam Dates
|
October 3
|
Hindustani Sangeet
|
Sanskrit, Early Childhood Care and Education
|
October 4
|
Sanskrit
|
Urdu
|
October 5
|
Data Entry Operations
|
Painting
|
October 6
|
Science & Technology
|
Economics
|
October 7
|
Painting, Sanskrit vyakran
|
Bengali, Tamil, Odiya,Gujarati, Punjabi, Arabic, Persian, Malayalam, Sindhi
|
October 9
|
Social science
|
Home Science
|
October 10
|
English
|
Computer Science, Physical Education and Yog, Sociology, Bharatlya Darshan, Tourism
|
October 12
|
Psychology, Sanskrit Sahitya Sahitya
|
Chemistry, Political Science, Mass Communication, Military Studies, Sanskrit
|
October 13
|
Accountancy
|
Hindi
|
October 16
|
Urdu
|
Employability Skills and Entrepreneurship, Environmental Science
|
October 17
|
Indian Culture and Heritage
|
English
|
October 18
|
Mathematics
|
Biology, Accountancy, Introduction to Law, Military History, Veda Adhyayan
|
October 19
|
Bengali,Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Nepali, Odiya, Assamese, Arabic, Persian, Tamil
|
Psychology
|
October 20
|
Hindi
|
Physics, History, Library and Inform. Science, Sanskrit Vyakaran
|
October 30
|
Business Studies, Bharatiya Darshan
|
Geography
|
November 2
|
Home science
|
Mathematics
|
November 3
|
Economics, Veda Adhyayan, Folk Art
|
Data Entry Operations
|
November 6
|
Employability Skills, Entrepreneurship, Carnatic Sangeet, Indian Sign Language
|
Business Studies
|
Practical Exam Dates
|
Date
|
Class 10
|
Class 12
|
September 16 to 19
|
Science technology, home science, carnatic sangeet, Folk art
|
Home Science, Biology, Geography, Painting, Computer Science, Communication, Early childhood care and education
|
September 20 to 23
|
Painting, Maths, Hindustani Music, data entry operations
|
Environmental Science, Physical Education, and Yog Physics, Chemistry, environmental science, physical education and yoga, data entry operations, library and information, science, Chemistry, Physics
|
September 24 to 27
|
Cutting and tailoring, dress making, Beauty culture and care, certificate in Indian embroidery, beauty therapy
|
Food processing, Hotel front office operations, preservation of fruits and vegetables, web designing and development, Housekeeping, catering management
|
September 28 to October 1
|
Hair care and styling, Hand and foot care, Bakery and confectionary, certificate in basic computing, certificate in desktop publishing, certificate in yoga
|
Computer and office application, data entry operations, web development, IT essentials, CRM domestic voice, computer hardware assembly and maintenance