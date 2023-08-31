Thursday, August 31, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. NIOS October Exam 2023 dates announced, Check class 10, 12 timetable

NIOS October Exam 2023 dates announced, Check class 10, 12 timetable

Candidates who have applied for the NIOS 10th, 12th October session can check and download the complete schedule for theory and practical examinations from the official website -- nios.ac.in.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Published on: August 31, 2023 14:56 IST
NIOS October Exam 2023 dates
Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE) NIOS 10th, 12th October Exam 2023 dates announced

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the NIOS exam dates for class 10 and class 12 October session exam. Candidates who have applied for the NIOS 10th, 12th October session can check and download the complete schedule for theory and practical examinations from the official website -- nios.ac.in.

As per the official release, the NIOS Class 10,12 October exams 2023 will commence on October 3 and will conclude on November 8, 2023. The results will be announced within seven weeks after the last date of the exams. The board will soon release the admit card on the official website for download.

NIOS Class 10, 12 October Exam 2023 Timetable

Date

Class 10

Class 12
Theory Exam Dates

October 3

Hindustani Sangeet

Sanskrit, Early Childhood Care and Education

October 4

Sanskrit

Urdu

October 5

Data Entry Operations

Painting

October 6

Science & Technology

Economics

October 7

Painting, Sanskrit vyakran

Bengali, Tamil, Odiya,Gujarati, Punjabi, Arabic, Persian, Malayalam, Sindhi

October 9

Social science

Home Science

October 10

English

Computer Science, Physical Education and Yog, Sociology, Bharatlya Darshan, Tourism

October 12

Psychology, Sanskrit Sahitya Sahitya

Chemistry, Political Science, Mass Communication, Military Studies, Sanskrit

October 13

Accountancy

Hindi

October 16

Urdu

Employability Skills and Entrepreneurship, Environmental Science

October 17

Indian Culture and Heritage

English

October 18

Mathematics

Biology, Accountancy, Introduction to Law, Military History, Veda Adhyayan

October 19

Bengali,Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Nepali, Odiya, Assamese, Arabic, Persian, Tamil

Psychology

October 20

Hindi

Physics, History, Library and Inform. Science, Sanskrit Vyakaran

October 30

Business Studies, Bharatiya Darshan

Geography

November 2

Home science

Mathematics

November 3

Economics, Veda Adhyayan, Folk Art

Data Entry Operations

November 6

Employability Skills, Entrepreneurship, Carnatic Sangeet, Indian Sign Language

Business Studies

Practical Exam Dates

Date

Class 10

Class 12

September 16 to 19

Science technology, home science, carnatic sangeet, Folk art

Home Science, Biology, Geography, Painting, Computer Science, Communication, Early childhood care and education

September 20 to 23

Painting, Maths, Hindustani Music, data entry operations

Environmental Science, Physical Education, and Yog Physics, Chemistry, environmental science, physical education and yoga, data entry operations, library and information, science, Chemistry, Physics

September 24 to 27

Cutting and tailoring, dress making, Beauty culture and care, certificate in Indian embroidery, beauty therapy

Food processing, Hotel front office operations, preservation of fruits and vegetables, web designing and development, Housekeeping, catering management

September 28 to October 1

Hair care and styling, Hand and foot care, Bakery and confectionary, certificate in basic computing, certificate in desktop publishing, certificate in yoga

Computer and office application, data entry operations, web development, IT essentials, CRM domestic voice, computer hardware assembly and maintenance
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education

Top News

Related Education News

Latest News