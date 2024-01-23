NEET SS 2023 Special Round Counseling: NBEMS reduces cut-off percentile, opening new avenues for applicants

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The qualifying percentile for NEET SS 2023 Special Round Counselling has been reduced to zero.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released an important notice regarding the reduction in the qualifying percentile for the special round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Speciality (NEET-SS) 2023 counselling. As per the notice, the board has decreased the NEET SS Counselling 2023 cut-off to zero. The reduction in cut off percentile makes every candidate who took the NEET SS 2023 exam eligible for the upcoming special counselling round.

The board had conducted the NEET SS 2023 exam on September 29 and 30, 2023 and the result for the same was made public on October 15. According to the new notice, the board has permitted all applicants who have completed their graduation under NMC guidelines and have appeared for the NEET SS 2023 exam for the academic year 2023 to participate in the forthcoming special round of NEET SS 2023 counselling. Initially, the NEET SS 2023 cut-off was 50 percentile, which was later reduced to 20 percentile.

Documents required at the time of counselling

Candidates who will appear in the forthcoming special round of NEET SS 2023 counselling are required to carry the following documents.

Certificate of permanent/provisional registration issued by the National Medical Commission/National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences/State Medical

Birth certificate or high school diploma degree

Government ID such as PAN, Aadhar card, Voter ID, driver's license, or passport

Medical Aspirants have been advised to visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee and register themselves for the upcoming NEET SS special round counselling. The official notice reads, 'candidature is purely provisional subject of the fulfillment of the eligibility criteria as mentioned in NEET SS 2023 information bulletin and verification of their face id or biometric can be done, whenever required.

