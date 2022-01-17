NEET PG 2022: Students demand exam postponement as dates clash with counselling process

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The NEET-PG exam was held on September 11, 2021, after being rescheduled twice in January and April.

Highlights NEET PG 2022 aspirants demanded that exam be postponed as dates clash with 2021 counseling.

NEET PG 2022 will be held on March 12. 3rd round of counseling for NEET PG 2021 will be on March 16.

Students who do not get a seat in counseling will not be able to appear for exam, doctors' body said

NEET PG 2022 Exam News: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2022 aspirants have demanded that this year's exam be postponed as the dates clash with 2021's counseling process. The aspirants state that the students who do not get a seat in the counseling will not be able to appear for the exam since the dates are very close to each other.

The government had earlier released a schedule stating that NEET PG 2022 will be held on March 12. The third round of counseling for NEET PG 2021 will happen on March 16.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) doctors have also expressed their concerns about student interns. Over 8,000 students who are currently interning may have to miss out on NEET-PG scheduled for March, the doctors said in a letter to authorities.

Junior doctors also said that there should be a year gap between counseling and exams. However, owing to Covid-19 and the current situations, the government's schedule pushed the schedules close together. The gap will also lead to two batches joining just two months apart. "We are asking for at least 2-4 months of gap after March," the doctors' body said.

Junior doctors from across the country are taking their concerns to Twitter. Here are some of the reactions.

The NEET-PG exam was held on September 11, 2021, after being rescheduled twice in January and April. Its results were declared in the last week of September following which students for nearly 45,000 postgraduate seats had been waiting for the counseling to begin.

Resident doctors of various medical colleges across the entire country last month held protests and boycotted work demanding expedition of the counseling.

