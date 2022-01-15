Follow us on Image Source : PTI NEET-PG 2022: Examination on March 12, here's how to register

The registration process for NEET PG exam 2022 started today as the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) began the provision to register details from 3 pm today. The NEET PG exam will take place on March 12. Registrations will remain open till February 4, 2022. Candidates can register at the official websites – nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

Here's how to register for the exam:

Visit the official NBEMS website on natboard.edu.in Click on NEET-PG 2022 link visible on the Home Page. Start registration using the redirected page that pops up. Fill in the application form with the required details. Make the required payment. Download the confirmation page for further requirements.

Meanwhile, the counseling for NEET-PG 2021 commenced on January 12, 2022.

