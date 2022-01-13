Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE NEET-UG Counselling 2021 to begin from Jan 19 | Direct link to apply, full schedule

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG Counselling 2021 will begin from January 19, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday.

Candidates would be able to apply on the official website – mcc.nic.in.

Check the full schedule here:

The NEET PG counselling for medical admissions will also commence from January 12, said the Union Health Minister earlier.

