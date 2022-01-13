Thursday, January 13, 2022
     
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. NEET-UG Counselling 2021 to begin from Jan 19 | Direct link to apply, full schedule

NEET-UG Counselling 2021 to begin from Jan 19 | Direct link to apply, full schedule

Candidates would be able to apply on the official website – mcc.nic.in.    

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
New Delhi Published on: January 13, 2022 20:04 IST
Image Source : PTI FILE

NEET-UG Counselling 2021 to begin from Jan 19 | Direct link to apply, full schedule

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG Counselling 2021 will begin from January 19, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday. 

Candidates would be able to apply on the official website – mcc.nic.in.  

Check the full schedule here:

The NEET PG counselling for medical admissions will also commence from January 12, said the Union Health Minister earlier.

