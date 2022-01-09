Sunday, January 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. NEET PG counselling to start from January 12: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

NEET PG counselling to start from January 12: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The NEET PG counselling for medical admissions will commence from January 12, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Sunday.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Published on: January 09, 2022 14:13 IST
Representational image.
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Representational image.

The NEET PG counselling for medical admissions will commence from January 12, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Sunday. More to follow.

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News