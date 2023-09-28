MS Swaminathan dies at 98: List of awards received by India's father of Green Revolution

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MS Swaminathan

Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan (MS Swaminathan), who is widely known as the father of India's Green Revolution, died in Chennai at the age of 98 on September 28. His last rites are likely to be held on Sunday, October 1.

He was one of the most renowned agricultural scientists in the country. In 1987, he set up the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation in Chennai. He was also awarded the first World Food Prize, recognized as the Nobel or the highest honours in the field of agriculture.

Swaminathan was the recipient of several prestigious awards, including Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Ramon Magsaysay Award, and World Food Prize, among others. Check out the list of prizes that Swaminathan received for his Nobel cause.

In 1961, he was awarded one of the national awards, 'the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award'. Following this, he was conferred with the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan awards. He also received the H. K. Firodia Award, the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award, and the Indira Gandhi Prize.

Apart from this, Swaminathan had been conferred with the Order of the Golden Heart of the Philippines, the Order of Agricultural Merit of France, the Order of the Golden Ark of the Netherlands, and the Royal Order of Sahametrei of Cambodia. Also, China awarded him the "Award for International Co-operation on Environment and Development".

In 1965, Swaminathan received the Mendel Memorial Medal from the Czechoslovak Academy of Sciences. Following this, he also received several international awards and honors, including the Ramon Magsaysay Award, the Albert Einstein World Science Award, the first World Food Prize, the Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement, the Four Freedoms Award, and the Planet and Humanity Medal of the International Geographical Union.