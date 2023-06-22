Maharashtra: School holidays extend amid severe heatwave; to be reopened on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Maharashtra School Closed

The Maharashtra State Government, on Thursday, announced to extend the summer vacations in schools till June 30. Amid the severe heat wave in entire Vidarbha including Nagpur, the government has decided all schools to remain shut till further decisions. Schools run by the Municipal Corporation and district-run schools will now be open on June 30 instead of June 26.

The state education department has also clarified that the decision will not implement on CBSE schools. There are 11 districts in Maharashtra Vidarbha including Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Amravati, Akola, Chandpur, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Yavatmal and Washim. Schools will remain closed in all these districts. Further decisions will be taken by the government after observing the prevailing situation at that time.

The Joint Commissioner of Nagpur Municipal Corporation Jain said that the students of Vidarbha have been given relief from the scorching heat. The state government has issued an order to open schools from June 30.