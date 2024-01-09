Madhya Pradesh school timing changed due to cold wave, check new timings

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Madhya Pradesh school timing changed

Due to extreme cold due to cold wave in Madhya Pradesh, timings have been changed for government and private schools keeping in mind the health of the students. The School Education Department issued orders in this regard.

As per the orders, all government and private schools will be operated from 10.30 am. These guidelines have been issued till January 20. According to the order, the pre-determined examinations of classes 6 to 12 will be conducted as per the prescribed timetable. This order has been implemented with immediate effect.

CM Mohan Yadav wrote in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), ''In view of the outbreak of cold wave in the state, instructions have been given to change the timings of schools. Government and non-government schools, which operate from early morning, will now operate from 10 am. Government and non-government schools operating in two shifts will also operate from 10 am onwards. Schools, which operate from 10:30 am, will operate as per the prescribed timetable. The pre-scheduled examinations of classes 6 to 12 will be conducted as per the prescribed timetable only. These orders will remain effective from today till January 20, 2024.''

In view of the current winter situation, schools in many places including Delhi-NCR have been closed till January 14. According to the Meteorological Department, at present, there is no possibility of getting relief from the severe cold.