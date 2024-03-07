Thursday, March 07, 2024
     
KVS class 1 admission 2024 registration process to start on April 1, check eligibility, how to apply, and more

KVS class 1 admission 2024 registration process will start on April 1 for the academic year 2024-25. Parents who are seeking admission of their child in class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalaya can check the essential details about the application procedure.

Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: March 07, 2024 14:38 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY KVS class 1 admission 2024 registration is to start on April 1.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is likely to begin the application process soon for class 1 admission for the academic year 2024-25. According to the media reports, the online application procedure will start on April 1 at 11 am. Parents will be able to fill out the application form at the KVS official portal, kvsangathan.nic.in and kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

Who is eligible?

The minimum age required for admission to class 1 is set at six years old. The details about the maximum age limit will be shared in the detailed bulletin.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has recently launched a testing portal for admission to class 1 in KVS all over India. However, it is important to note that registration on this portal is not valid. The official notice reads, "This is a testing portal. Please do not register on this portal." It is expected that the institute will soon release a detailed bulletin regarding the admission process.

What are the documents required while filling the online application form?

To ensure a smooth and quick application process, it is recommended that parents have the following documents ready before submitting the online application form:

- A valid mobile number that belongs to an Indian SIM card

- A valid email address

- A digital photograph or scanned copy of the child's photograph (JPEG file, maximum size of 256KB)

- A scanned copy of the child's birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file, maximum size of 256KB)

- If you are applying under the economically weak section, details of the government certificate

- Transfer details of the parent or grandparent whose service credentials will be used in the application.

How to apply?

  1. Registering on the portal: The parents are required to first register on the portal and create login credentials.
  2. Filling and submitting the application form: On successful registration, the parents are required to log in with the generated credentials and proceed with the application form. 
  3. While submitting the online application, the parents can indicate choice of up to three different Vidyalayas in India, without any preference between Vidyalayas, in a single form. After filling in the application form, it must be submitted by clicking on the Submit Application button. On successful submission, you will be assigned a unique Application Submission Code, that is different from the Login Code. You will also be shown a list of original documents to be submitted to a Vidyalaya at the time of admission in case provisional admission is offered by the Vidyalaya. 
