KVS class 1 admission 2024 registration process to start on April 1, check eligibility, how to apply, and more

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is likely to begin the application process soon for class 1 admission for the academic year 2024-25. According to the media reports, the online application procedure will start on April 1 at 11 am. Parents will be able to fill out the application form at the KVS official portal, kvsangathan.nic.in and kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.
Who is eligible?
The minimum age required for admission to class 1 is set at six years old. The details about the maximum age limit will be shared in the detailed bulletin.
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has recently launched a testing portal for admission to class 1 in KVS all over India. However, it is important to note that registration on this portal is not valid. The official notice reads, "This is a testing portal. Please do not register on this portal." It is expected that the institute will soon release a detailed bulletin regarding the admission process.
What are the documents required while filling the online application form?
To ensure a smooth and quick application process, it is recommended that parents have the following documents ready before submitting the online application form:
- A valid mobile number that belongs to an Indian SIM card
- A valid email address
- A digital photograph or scanned copy of the child's photograph (JPEG file, maximum size of 256KB)
- A scanned copy of the child's birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file, maximum size of 256KB)
- If you are applying under the economically weak section, details of the government certificate
- Transfer details of the parent or grandparent whose service credentials will be used in the application.
How to apply?
- Registering on the portal: The parents are required to first register on the portal and create login credentials.
- Filling and submitting the application form: On successful registration, the parents are required to log in with the generated credentials and proceed with the application form.
- While submitting the online application, the parents can indicate choice of up to three different Vidyalayas in India, without any preference between Vidyalayas, in a single form. After filling in the application form, it must be submitted by clicking on the Submit Application button. On successful submission, you will be assigned a unique Application Submission Code, that is different from the Login Code. You will also be shown a list of original documents to be submitted to a Vidyalaya at the time of admission in case provisional admission is offered by the Vidyalaya.