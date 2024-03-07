KVS class 1 admission 2024 registration process to start on April 1, check eligibility, how to apply, and more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY KVS class 1 admission 2024 registration is to start on April 1.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is likely to begin the application process soon for class 1 admission for the academic year 2024-25. According to the media reports, the online application procedure will start on April 1 at 11 am. Parents will be able to fill out the application form at the KVS official portal, kvsangathan.nic.in and kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

Who is eligible?

The minimum age required for admission to class 1 is set at six years old. The details about the maximum age limit will be shared in the detailed bulletin.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has recently launched a testing portal for admission to class 1 in KVS all over India. However, it is important to note that registration on this portal is not valid. The official notice reads, "This is a testing portal. Please do not register on this portal." It is expected that the institute will soon release a detailed bulletin regarding the admission process.

What are the documents required while filling the online application form?

To ensure a smooth and quick application process, it is recommended that parents have the following documents ready before submitting the online application form:

- A valid mobile number that belongs to an Indian SIM card

- A valid email address

- A digital photograph or scanned copy of the child's photograph (JPEG file, maximum size of 256KB)

- A scanned copy of the child's birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file, maximum size of 256KB)

- If you are applying under the economically weak section, details of the government certificate

- Transfer details of the parent or grandparent whose service credentials will be used in the application.

How to apply?