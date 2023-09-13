Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2023 OUT at kea.kar.nic.in; direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2023 download link accessible now

Karnataka PGCET admit card 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has issued the admit card for Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET 2023) today, September 13, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the Karnataka PGCET 2023 examination can download the admit card through the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in.

Aspirants can download the Karnataka PGCET hall ticket using their application number and the first four characters of their name. The Karnataka PGCET exam 2023 for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, and MArch programmes offered by state colleges will be conducted on September 23 and September 24, 2023.

As per the PGCET Karnataka examination schedule, the entrance exam for type A courses including ME, MTech, and MArch programme will be conducted on September 23 in the afternoon shift from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Whereas, the entrance exam for MCA and MBA programmes will be held on September 24 in two shifts. The first shift will be held in the morning from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift will be held in the afternoon from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

Karnataka PGCET admit card 2023: Steps to download

Visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea On the homepage, go to the 'Latest Announcements' section Click on the 'PGCET-2023 Admission Ticket printout' link Next, enter log-in credentials and click on submit tab Karnataka PGCET hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen Download, take a printout for further reference.

Direct Link: Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2023