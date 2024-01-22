Jammu Schools winter break extended till January 27 due to extreme cold weather conditions, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Winter Breaks in Jammu schools have been extended

Due to extreme cold weather conditions, the Directorate of School Education, Jammu has extended the school's winter vacations. According to the order, the schools in Jammu will remain closed till January 27. This order applies to all schools in the Jammu division, encompassing all grade levels. The official notice reads, 'In view of prevailing extreme cold conditions and continuation to previous orders, all schools up to class 12th functioning in summer zones of Jammu Division shall observe vacations from January 22 to 27. Additionally, the order includes a provision for the students engaged in the Republic Day program rehearsals.

The order states that the rehearsals for Republic Day performances will continue despite the winter vacation. The directive asks the heads of institutions to make necessary arrangements to ensure smooth preparation for the upcoming Republic Day celebration. The official order reads, 'students practising for participation in Republic Day celebrations shall continue to come for the rehearsal, and the Heads of Institutions shall ensure that all the arrangements for the Republic Day Function are in place, including enthusiastic participation of the students'.

Earlier, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, and several states of Uttar Pradesh had extended winter breaks due to extreme cold weather conditions. Delhi government had also changed the schedule of schools due to the adverse weather conditions.