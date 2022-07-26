Inspirational ! Uttar Pradesh girl scores over 97 per cent in 'ISC exams 2022' while battling cancer

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Girls celebrate success after receiving results of the board examination.

Highlights A girl hails from UP battles cancer and scores 97.8% in ISC examination 2022

Pramita Tewari was diagnosed with Acute Minor Leukemia in August last year

Now, the cancer survivor Tewari is on the path of recovery from her illness

ISC exam results 2022 news : A 17-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh scored 97. 75% in ISC examination 2022, reported Times of India.

Well, the story of Pramita Tewari is quite motivational and inspirational for many. She was diagnosed with Acute Minor Leukemia in August, 2021 while preparing for her board examinations.

But, the strong girl Pramita put up a tough fight and kept her studies going even from the hospital bed which clearly shows her desire to study more and more.

When ISC results were declared?

The ISC results were announced on Sunday (July 24).

Pramita's father Utkarsh Tewari who is a businessman by profession and mother Rashmi always supported their daughter and stood by her side bravely. Tewari's parents made her believe that everything would get back to normal by the blessings and grace of almighty.

“The disease is now under control, but according to doctors it will take about five years for full recovery,” said Utkarsh to TOI.

Pramita was initially admitted to a hospital in the city (Lucknow) which referred her to a multi-speciality hospital in Gurugram for chemotherapy.

In January this year, she also underwent a bone marrow transplant. The school management of Pramita arranged everything for her to sit for the exams in Gurugram. She gave her first and second-term exams in the hospital itself.

Recalling those days, Pramita said, “I had my text books with me and studied whenever I felt fit. I never forced myself to study, but while studying I paid attention and concentrated on the topics.”

She wants to join the medical profession in the future for her further studies. Her teachers also arranged special online classes for her during her medical treatment.

