CBSE class 10, 12 board exams 2023 date ANNOUNCED! Details here

CBSE announced Class 10 results, which showed that 94.40 per cent of students cleared the exam with girls outperforming boys by a margin of 1.41 per cent.

CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2023 date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 10 and 12 exams for the 2022-23 academic session from February 15, said examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. Unlike last year, there will be only one exam at the end of the academic session in 2023.

"In light of the lessening of the impact of the Covid pandemic across the globe, the board has decided to conduct the 2023 examination from February 15, 2023," Bhardwaj said. "CBSE has decided to go back to the conventional practice of holding board exams once a year. In 2022, in view of COVID-19, these exams were conducted in two terms," Bhardwaj had earlier said.

The results for the 2022 examination for classes 10 and 12 were announced on Friday. While 92.7 per cent of students have cleared the class 12 exam, 94.40 pc candidates have passed the class 10 exam.

CBSE Class 10 2022 results out

"The (Class 10) result has been announced," a CBSE official said. The pass percentage of girls stood at 95.21 per cent while 93.80 per cent of boys cleared the exam. The pass percentage of transgender candidates is 90 per cent.