ISC 12th result 2022: Students can check their ISC result 2022 on the official website- cisce.org.

Sri Lasya Written By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya New Delhi Updated on: July 24, 2022 17:05 IST
ISC 12th result 2022 OUT! How to check, direct link here
ISC 12th result 2022 OUT! How to check, direct link here

ISC 12th result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced announce the Indian School Certificate (ISC) result for Class 12 semester 2 on Sunday. The result went live at 5 pm. 

Students can check their ISC result 2022 on the official website- cisce.org. The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks in each paper and in overall to clear the Class 12 exam.

ISC 12th Result 2022 - Direct Link

ISC Semester 2 result 2022: Steps to check result

  • Visit the official websites cisce.org or results.cisce.org 
  • Click on the result link
  • Enter your unique ID, index number
  • ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results will appear on the screen
  • Download the ISC Semester 2 Results 2022 and take a printout.

How to check ISC result 2022 via SMS

Students can also check the ISC 12th result 2022 via SMS. To get ISC result through SMS, type ISC seven-digit unique ID and send it to 09248082883.

