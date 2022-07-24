ISC 12th result 2022 OUT! How to check, direct link here

ISC 12th result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced announce the Indian School Certificate (ISC) result for Class 12 semester 2 on Sunday. The result went live at 5 pm.
Students can check their ISC result 2022 on the official website- cisce.org. The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks in each paper and in overall to clear the Class 12 exam.
ISC 12th Result 2022 - Direct Link
ISC Semester 2 result 2022: Steps to check result
- Visit the official websites cisce.org or results.cisce.org
- Click on the result link
- Enter your unique ID, index number
- ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results will appear on the screen
- Download the ISC Semester 2 Results 2022 and take a printout.
How to check ISC result 2022 via SMS
Students can also check the ISC 12th result 2022 via SMS. To get ISC result through SMS, type ISC