IITs get first ever woman director: Everything you need to know about Preeti Aghalayam

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras campus in Zanzibar- Tanzania will start classes in October 2023. According to the IIT Madras Director, V Kamakoti, Dr Preeti Aghalayam will be the first woman Director-in-charge for IIT Madras Zanzibar. With this announcement, Preeti has also become the first woman director of IIT.

Dr Preeti had completed her BTech degree from IIT Madras. She started her career as a teacher in 2010 from the same institute and currently working as a Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering at IIT Madras. The name of the new IIT campus in Zanzibar will be IIT Madras at Zanzibar. This year, two courses will be launched in October 2023.

As per the reports, the classes will start from October 24 and the last date to apply for the programme is August 6, 2023. IIT Madras at Zanzibar will offer 50 seats in graduation (UG) and 20 seats in post graduation (PG) and the selection will be done through screening test and interview.

Who is Dr Preethi Aghalayam

Apart from the IIT Madras Professor, Preeti is also a marathon runner and a blogger. She has done research in underground coal gasification, reduction of automotive NOx, reduction of large reaction mechanisms and reactor modelling. A senior professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering, Preeti has also authored a few articles, along with other professors, on modeling the effects of non-uniformities from urea injection on SCR performance using CFD, modeling the effects of inlet manifold design on diesel oxidation catalytic converter performance, etc.

Worked with MIT Cambridge and IIT Bombay

Preeti has also worked as a faculty in post-doctoral research at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Cambridge and IIT Bombay. As Dean of the School of Science and Engineering and Director of the IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus, she will work with academic administration, international students and research partners.