Heavy Rain Alert! Schools, Colleges in Himachal Pradesh to remain closed for two days

Due to heavy rainfall in several parts of Himachal Pradesh, the government has closed all the educational institutions affiliated with the state for two days, July 10 and 11. In an office order, Director of the Higher Education Department Amarjeet Sharma said that the schools affiliated with ICSE, CBSE, and other boards can take decisions regarding closing schools at their own level, reported PTI.

The decision has been taken in light of the red weather alert in the state by the IMD, Shimla to ensure the safety of students and employees. Schools and colleges are directed to postpone the ongoing educational activities for the next two days to prioritize the well-being of students, and staff.

On the other side, Arindam Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner Mandi has announced the closure of all schools and colleges due to heavy rain in the district for tomorrow, according to a news agency, ANI.

The state's Meteorological Department has issued a yellow notice for severe rainfall, thundershowers, and lightning in isolated locations in the plains and hills until July 9 and has predicted downpours throughout the state till July 11. Additionally, it warned of the risk of flash floods in various watersheds including the districts Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Solan.

The continuing Western Disturbance is expected to cause severe spells of heavy rain today in remote areas of the Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur districts, according to another statement from the meteorological department. According to media reports, the Himachal flash flood has damaged about 10 homes in a village in the Haroli area. In numerous social media videos that went viral, an automobile could be seen being washed away by the flooding in the region.

Earlier, last week, the education departments of several districts in states including Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa ordered the closure of schools in various parts of the states due to heavy rainfall.