Delhi: Primary schools to remain shut till November 10 due to 'severe' air pollution

The primary schools will remain shut till November 10, Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced on Sunday. The air quality in the city remained in the 'Severe' category for the sixth consecutive day as the AQI was recorded at 410.

New Delhi Updated on: November 05, 2023 11:03 IST
Image Source : PTI School children amid dense smog near India Gate in New Dellhi

New Delhi: As air pollution in the national capital continues to stay in the 'severe' category, Delhi government on Sunday (November 5) announced that the primary schools will stay closed in the city till November 10. This comes after the city recorded an AQI at 410 on Sunday morning, further triggering health concerns for the youths and the elderly. The Delhi government had on Thursday announced that the private as well as government schools will be closed down on Friday and Saturday. In view of the deteriorating air quality situation, the government has announced to extend it to the next five days. However, for the classes 6 to 12, schools have been given an option to conduct online classes.

"As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November. For Grade 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes," Delhi Education Minister Atishi posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Delhi air quality

The national capital witnessed no respite from the toxic air it has been breathing for the past several days as the city woke up to an air quality index of 410 on Sunday (November 5), which falls under the ‘Severe’ category. The persistent air pollution has forced people to be choked and compelled them to stay indoors. The neighbouring national capital region has witnessed similar fate which has also continued to see an AQI in the ‘Severe’ category. Thick layer of haze engulfed the capital city as people woke up gasping for breath.

At 8 am this morning, Delhi’s ITO recorded an AQI at 412, IGI T3 at 484, Dwarka Sector 8 at 491, Najafgarh at 480, Nehru Nagar at 485, North Campus at 442, RK Puram at 494 and Shadipur at 492.

The air quality in neighbouring Ghaziabad (410), Gurugram (441), Noida (436), Greater Noida (467), and Faridabad (461) also reported hazardous air quality.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The pollution has inflicted upon people health and breathing concerns regarding which the doctors have expressed their apprehension. 

Delhi Metro to run 20 extra trains: DMRC

Delhi Metro will run 20 extra train trips across its network starting November 3 in view of the measures taken by pollution control authorities to encourage more and more people to use public transport in Delhi and neighbouring cities, officials said earlier.

