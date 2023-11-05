Delhi enters another day of ‘severe’ air pollution as toxic mist surrounds national capital, AQI at 410

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Visual of thick layer of mist around Delhi's India Gate

New Delhi: The national capital witnessed no respite from the toxic air it has been breathing for the past several days as the city woke up to an air quality index of 410 on Sunday (November 5), which falls under the ‘Severe’ category. The persistent air pollution has forced people to be choked and compelled them to stay indoors. The neighbouring national capital region has witnessed similar fate which has also continued to see an AQI in the ‘Severe’ category. Thick layer of haze engulfed the capital city as people woke up gasping for breath.

At 8 am this morning, Delhi’s ITO recorded an AQI at 412, IGI T3 at 484, Dwarka Sector 8 at 491, Najafgarh at 480, Nehru Nagar at 485, North Campus at 442, RK Puram at 494 and Shadipur at 492.

The air quality in neighbouring Ghaziabad (410), Gurugram (441), Noida (436), Greater Noida (467), and Faridabad (461) also reported hazardous air quality.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The pollution has inflicted upon people health and breathing concerns regarding which the doctors have expressed their apprehension.

What do experts say?

Speaking on the air pollution, Senior Lung specialist, Medanta Hospital Dr Arvind Kumar said that people of all age groups are affected by it including those who are unborn and are presently in their mother’s womb.

“All age groups are adversely affected by air pollution. You might wonder how an unborn child is affected because that child is not breathing. When the child's mother is breathing, the toxins go to her lungs; through the lungs, they go into the blood; and through the placenta, they reach the child, and the fetus, and cause damage... When the child is born, they start breathing the same air. Our air quality is around 450–500, which is equal to about 25–30 cigarettes in terms of damage to the body... They have all sorts of breathing problems,” the doctor explained.

He said that the chances of asthma increase due to air pollution especially those suffering from obesity.

“From head to toe, there's no organ in the body that escapes the ill effects of air pollution. There is now evidence to say that it causes obesity, it causes asthma. When there is obesity and exposure to air pollution both present, the chances of asthma become many times higher, as was shown by us, the Lung Care Foundation. In a study of 1,100 children in Delhi, we found that one out of three children is suffering from asthma, and when obesity was also present, this number went higher,” he said.

Can air purifiers help?

When asked if the air purifiers can be a solution at home, Dr Arvind said that they are a personal solution to a public problem.

“If you are asking whether air purifiers are the solution to air pollution, my answer is a big no. Air pollution is a public issue, and air purifiers are a personal solution... If the outside air's AQI is 500, then no air purifier can bring it to 15 or 20, and even if it does, then its filter will get wasteful soon. And you have to change it within one to two weeks. If you will not change, then its effectiveness will be less,” he said.

The air quality in Delhi-NCR dipped significantly due to a surge in stubble burning across neighbouring states Punjab and Haryana, besides which a gradual drop in temperatures, calm winds that trap pollution have also played a contributing factor.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi’s AQI witnessed a sharp spike by over 200 points between October 27 and November 3, and ended in a descent into the ‘severe plus’ category (above 450) on Friday. The air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘Severe’ category with an overall AQI of 416 on Saturday.

