Delhi Education Department to discuss 2024-25 admission process on February 1, details here

Delhi Education Department to discuss academic year 2024-25

The Delhi Additional Directorate of Education is all set to discuss the new academic session admission procedure. According to the officials, the department is going to conduct a meeting on February 1 to discuss the modalities of the admission process for the 2024-25 academic session. The meeting will also be attended by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's education director and all deputy directors of education.

According to the Directorate of Education circular, the admission procedure for the upcoming academic session 2024-25 will be reviewed to make the process hassle-free and facilitate the parents.

The circular reads, 'A meeting under the chairpersonship of the Additional Directorate of Education will be convened at 11 am on February 1 at New Conference Hall, Directorate of Education, Old Secretariat Delhi, to discuss the modalities regarding plan admissions,'

(With inputs from PTI)