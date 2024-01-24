Wednesday, January 24, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Delhi Education Department to discuss 2024-25 admission process on February 1, details here

Delhi Education Department to discuss 2024-25 admission process on February 1, details here

Delhi Education Department is all set to review the admission procedure for the academic year 2024-25. According to the latest updates, the department will conduct a meeting on February 1 to review the admission procedure to make it smooth for parents.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: January 24, 2024 19:24 IST
Delhi Education Department to discuss academic year 2024-25
Image Source : PIXABAY Delhi Education Department to discuss academic year 2024-25

The Delhi Additional Directorate of Education is all set to discuss the new academic session admission procedure. According to the officials, the department is going to conduct a meeting on February 1 to discuss the modalities of the admission process for the 2024-25 academic session. The meeting will also be attended by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's education director and all deputy directors of education.

According to the Directorate of Education circular, the admission procedure for the upcoming academic session 2024-25 will be reviewed to make the process hassle-free and facilitate the parents.

The circular reads, 'A meeting under the chairpersonship of the Additional Directorate of Education will be convened at 11 am on February 1 at New Conference Hall, Directorate of Education, Old Secretariat Delhi, to discuss the modalities regarding plan admissions,'

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Education News

Latest News